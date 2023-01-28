Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Halliburton Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of HAL stock opened at $40.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.05. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 11,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $436,238.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,291 shares in the company, valued at $9,846,994.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 11,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $436,238.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,291 shares in the company, valued at $9,846,994.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 6,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $244,237.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,691 shares in the company, valued at $4,488,412.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,153 shares of company stock worth $2,092,775 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Halliburton

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Halliburton during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 75.6% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 936 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Featured Articles

