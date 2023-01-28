Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
NASDAQ:HALL opened at $7.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.21. Hallmark Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.12.
Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($113.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($19.00) by ($94.00). Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 34.97% and a negative return on equity of 54.88%. The company had revenue of $40.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.53 million. Equities research analysts predict that Hallmark Financial Services will post -40 earnings per share for the current year.
Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto, excess and surplus (E&S) casualty, E&S property, professional liability, and aerospace and programs business units.
