Hannan Metals (CVE:HAN) Shares Down 1.7%

Hannan Metals Ltd. (CVE:HAN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. 60,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 183% from the average session volume of 21,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Hannan Metals Stock Up 10.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.28.

About Hannan Metals

Hannan Metals Ltd., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Ireland and Peru. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, zinc, and lead deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned the San Martin project covering an area of 65,600 hectares located to the northwest of Tarapoto, Peru.

