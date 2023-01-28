Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

Bank of America upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $34.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $39.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HASI. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $53.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.86.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Trading Up 4.1 %

NYSE HASI opened at $35.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 16.05 and a current ratio of 16.05. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a one year low of $21.56 and a one year high of $51.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.58.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 107.91%.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, Director Richard J. Osborne bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.58 per share, with a total value of $28,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,734.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Nathaniel Rose bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.90 per share, with a total value of $202,300.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,281,939.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Osborne bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.58 per share, for a total transaction of $28,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,734.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $523,480 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HASI. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 14,237 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,833,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,538,000 after buying an additional 86,269 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.