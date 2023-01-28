Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €194.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €194.00 ($210.87) target price on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HNR1. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($228.26) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($201.09) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €171.00 ($185.87) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group set a €182.00 ($197.83) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €220.00 ($239.13) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Hannover Rück Stock Down 0.8 %

Hannover Rück stock opened at €187.75 ($204.08) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €184.70 and a 200 day moving average price of €163.91. Hannover Rück has a 52 week low of €94.75 ($102.99) and a 52 week high of €116.37 ($126.49).

About Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

