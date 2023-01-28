Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) PT Raised to $19.00

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Harmonic from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Harmonic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Harmonic from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.25 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Harmonic from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Harmonic from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of Harmonic stock opened at $14.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82 and a beta of 0.89. Harmonic has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $15.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.82.

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $155.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.27 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Harmonic will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Harmonic news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $745,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 265,023 shares in the company, valued at $3,948,842.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Harmonic news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $745,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 265,023 shares in the company, valued at $3,948,842.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 24,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $369,215.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 150,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,226,615.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,822 shares of company stock worth $3,303,390 over the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,004,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $148,685,000 after buying an additional 72,246 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 5.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,459,977 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,501,000 after buying an additional 389,000 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 13.0% in the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 6,835,062 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $89,334,000 after buying an additional 784,597 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,768,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,300,000 after buying an additional 51,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,282,322 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,900,000 after buying an additional 68,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

