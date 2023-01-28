HC Wainwright Trims Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Target Price to $25.00

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Calumet Specialty Products Partners’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.94 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.79 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.87 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CLMT. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $15.70 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLMT opened at $16.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 2.12. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.69.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners ( NASDAQ:CLMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James S. Carter acquired 2,000 shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.73 per share, for a total transaction of $35,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 285,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,058,067.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director James S. Carter acquired 2,000 shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.73 per share, for a total transaction of $35,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 285,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,058,067.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Stephen P. Mawer bought 3,500 shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.27 per share, for a total transaction of $56,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 150,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,378.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 9,500 shares of company stock worth $160,765 over the last three months. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLMT. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 107.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

