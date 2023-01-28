HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $16.40-$17.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $18.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $61.50 billion-$63.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $62.81 billion. HCA Healthcare also updated its FY23 guidance to $16.40-17.60 EPS.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

HCA stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $254.77. 1,918,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,520. The firm has a market cap of $72.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.73. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $164.47 and a 1-year high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HCA shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $250.25.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total transaction of $2,240,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,902,924.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

