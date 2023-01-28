Head-To-Head Analysis: Wearable Devices (NASDAQ:WLDS) versus Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX)

Wearable Devices (NASDAQ:WLDS – Get Rating) and Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wearable Devices and Lantronix’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Wearable Devices alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wearable Devices N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Lantronix $129.65 million 1.31 -$5.36 million ($0.15) -31.33

Wearable Devices has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lantronix.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wearable Devices 0 0 0 0 N/A Lantronix 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Wearable Devices and Lantronix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Lantronix has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 155.32%. Given Lantronix’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lantronix is more favorable than Wearable Devices.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.8% of Wearable Devices shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.6% of Lantronix shares are held by institutional investors. 26.3% of Lantronix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Wearable Devices and Lantronix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wearable Devices N/A N/A N/A Lantronix -3.54% -6.08% -3.42%

Summary

Lantronix beats Wearable Devices on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wearable Devices

(Get Rating)

Wearable Devices Ltd. engages in developing a non-invasive neural input interface for controlling digital devices using subtle finger movements. The company offers Mudra Inspire development kits that enables users to control digital devices through finger movements and hand gestures. These digital devices include consumer electronics, smart watches, smartphones, augmented reality glasses, virtual reality headsets, televisions, personal computers and laptop computers, drones, robots, etc. It serves consumer electronics companies, industrial companies, information technology and software solutions providers, software development studios, and academia and research universities, as well as consumers from B2C market. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Yokneam Illit, Israel.

About Lantronix

(Get Rating)

Lantronix, Inc. engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Wearable Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wearable Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.