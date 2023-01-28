Head-To-Head Contrast: Tailwind Acquisition (NYSE:TWND) & Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI)

Tailwind Acquisition (NYSE:TWND – Get Rating) and Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.3% of Tailwind Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.7% of Ultralife shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Tailwind Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 40.2% of Ultralife shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tailwind Acquisition and Ultralife’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tailwind Acquisition N/A -57.58% 4.70% Ultralife -0.86% -0.84% -0.60%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tailwind Acquisition N/A N/A $17.79 million N/A N/A Ultralife $98.27 million 0.66 -$230,000.00 ($0.06) -66.50

This table compares Tailwind Acquisition and Ultralife’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Tailwind Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ultralife.

Risk and Volatility

Tailwind Acquisition has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ultralife has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Tailwind Acquisition and Ultralife, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tailwind Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Ultralife 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Ultralife beats Tailwind Acquisition on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tailwind Acquisition

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the consumer internet, digital media, and marketing technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Tailwind Acquisition Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Tailwind Sponsor LLC.

About Ultralife

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables. The Communications System segment comprises radio frequency amplifiers, power supplies, cable and connector assemblies, amplified speakers, equipment mounts, case equipment, integrated communication systems for fixed or vehicle applications, and communications and electronics systems design. The company was founded by Arthur M. Liberman in December 1990 and is headquartered in Newark, NY.

