Head-To-Head Review: Grindr (NYSE:GRND) versus Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Rating) and Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Grindr and Trade Desk, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Grindr alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grindr 0 0 0 0 N/A Trade Desk 0 6 12 0 2.67

Trade Desk has a consensus target price of $67.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.97%. Given Trade Desk’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Trade Desk is more favorable than Grindr.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grindr N/A N/A $23.19 million N/A N/A Trade Desk $1.20 billion 21.25 $137.76 million ($0.02) -2,597.50

This table compares Grindr and Trade Desk’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Trade Desk has higher revenue and earnings than Grindr.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.0% of Trade Desk shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.8% of Trade Desk shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Grindr and Trade Desk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grindr N/A -36.88% -2.91% Trade Desk -0.66% -0.57% -0.27%

Risk & Volatility

Grindr has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trade Desk has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Trade Desk beats Grindr on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grindr

(Get Rating)

Grindr Inc. operates social network platform for the LGBTQ community. Its platform enables gay, bi, trans, and queer people to engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. It offers a free, ad-supported service and a premium subscription version. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in West Hollywood, California.

About Trade Desk

(Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc. operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV. It also provides data and other value-added services. The company serves advertising agencies and other service providers for advertisers. The Trade Desk, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Ventura, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Grindr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.