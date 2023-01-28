Head-To-Head Survey: Teradata (NYSE:TDC) vs. Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE)

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) and Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Teradata and Inspired Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teradata $1.92 billion 1.85 $147.00 million $0.66 52.67 Inspired Entertainment $208.90 million 1.85 -$36.70 million $0.61 24.46

Teradata has higher revenue and earnings than Inspired Entertainment. Inspired Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Teradata, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teradata 2 3 4 0 2.22 Inspired Entertainment 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Teradata and Inspired Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Teradata presently has a consensus target price of $43.63, suggesting a potential upside of 25.50%. Inspired Entertainment has a consensus target price of $21.67, suggesting a potential upside of 45.22%. Given Inspired Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Inspired Entertainment is more favorable than Teradata.

Risk & Volatility

Teradata has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inspired Entertainment has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.9% of Teradata shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.6% of Inspired Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Teradata shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Inspired Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Teradata and Inspired Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teradata 4.02% 34.61% 5.14% Inspired Entertainment 6.57% -28.23% 5.78%

Summary

Inspired Entertainment beats Teradata on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. It operates through three operating segments: Americas (North America and Latin America), EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) and APJ (Asia Pacific and Japan) geographic regions. The company was founded on July 13, 1979, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. is a game technology company, which engages in the provision of gaming systems. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, Leisure, and Corporate. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals as well as gaming software and games for the terminals. The Virtual Sports segment designs, develops, markets, and distributes ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience in betting shops, other locations, and online. The Interactive segment uses unique interactive-only content to create games that are hosted on remote gaming servers. The Leisure segment offers gaming terminals and amusement machines to the leisure and hospitality sectors. The Corporate segment consists of selling, general and administrative expenses, depreciation and amortization, capital expenditures, and right of use assets. The company was founded on May 30, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

