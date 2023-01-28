Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) to Issue $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th.

Heritage Commerce has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years. Heritage Commerce has a dividend payout ratio of 37.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Heritage Commerce to earn $1.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.2%.

Heritage Commerce Trading Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ HTBK opened at $11.93 on Friday. Heritage Commerce has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $14.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.39 million, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Heritage Commerce ( NASDAQ:HTBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $50.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

HTBK has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Heritage Commerce to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Heritage Commerce

In other news, CFO Lawrence D. Mcgovern sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $328,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,653.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Lawrence D. Mcgovern sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $328,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,653.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli purchased 6,175 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.35 per share, with a total value of $88,611.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 333,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,366.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Heritage Commerce

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 26,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 25,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 24,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 10,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

Read More

