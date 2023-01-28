Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Hits $4.20 on Exchanges

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $153.48 million and $299,635.64 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for about $4.20 or 0.00018259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00010921 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00049398 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00030131 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000201 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00018130 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004317 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.48 or 0.00215077 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000118 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

HEZ is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.21379523 USD and is down -0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $314,558.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

