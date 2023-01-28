Hermez Network (HEZ) Trading 1.2% Lower Over Last Week

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. Hermez Network has a market cap of $153.66 million and approximately $318,051.01 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for $4.21 or 0.00018259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.21379523 USD and is down -0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $314,558.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

