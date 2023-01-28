Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. decreased its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,215 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 23,211 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Hess were worth $14,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 171,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,739,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HES. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Hess stock opened at $156.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.33. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $88.70 and a 12-month high of $160.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Hess had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 27.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.86%.

In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $5,545,869.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,346,554.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total value of $7,724,925.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,434 shares in the company, valued at $11,251,357.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $5,545,869.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,327 shares in the company, valued at $4,346,554.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

