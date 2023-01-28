Hidigital btc Trading Down 0.2% This Week (HDBTC)

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 28th. Over the last seven days, Hidigital btc has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One Hidigital btc token can currently be bought for approximately $3.49 or 0.00020906 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hidigital btc has a total market cap of $7.33 billion and $36,275.18 worth of Hidigital btc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.01 or 0.00395341 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000122 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,388.05 or 0.27750046 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.46 or 0.00588445 BTC.

Hidigital btc Token Profile

Hidigital btc’s launch date was February 23rd, 2019. Hidigital btc’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens. Hidigital btc’s official Twitter account is @hdbtcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hidigital btc is hdbtc.io.

Hidigital btc Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hidigital btc (HDBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hidigital btc has a current supply of 2,100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Hidigital btc is 3.48927448 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hdbtc.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hidigital btc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hidigital btc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hidigital btc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

