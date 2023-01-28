Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $349.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.53 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 6.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS.

Shares of HTH stock opened at $32.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.25. Hilltop has a one year low of $24.18 and a one year high of $35.06.

HTH has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th.

In other Hilltop news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.21, for a total value of $87,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,689.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Hilltop news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $295,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 610,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,017,316.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.21, for a total transaction of $87,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,013 shares in the company, valued at $321,689.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 12.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 16.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 29.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 1.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

