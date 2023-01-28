Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Shares Sold by Iridian Asset Management LLC CT

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lessened its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 626,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,288 shares during the quarter. Hilton Grand Vacations comprises approximately 2.0% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned approximately 0.53% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $20,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HGV. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Down 0.5 %

HGV stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.46. The stock had a trading volume of 340,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,510. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.12 and a 1-year high of $54.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.37.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.49. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.05 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in the marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and financing solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.