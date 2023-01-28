Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) PT Raised to $90.00 at Mizuho

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

HOLX has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a sector perform rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $79.83.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $82.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.00. Hologic has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $82.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.55.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.68 million. Hologic had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hologic will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $1,054,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,193,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $2,047,780.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 168,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,860,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $1,054,512.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,193,797.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Hologic by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Hologic in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Hologic by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Hologic by 409.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

