Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) Short Interest Update

Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,900 shares, a growth of 59.3% from the December 31st total of 57,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 256,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Global in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Horizon Global alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horizon Global

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZN. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Global by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 15,685 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Horizon Global by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Horizon Global by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 490,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 11,231 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Global by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,083,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 48,250 shares during the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Global Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE HZN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.74. 273,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,005. The stock has a market cap of $48.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.70. Horizon Global has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $7.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.17.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $148.97 million during the quarter.

Horizon Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Global Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products. It operates through the following segments: Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The Horizon Americas segment sells towing and trailering-related products through retail, aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers, e-commerce, and industrial channels in North and South America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.