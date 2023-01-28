Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) Short Interest Update

Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,900 shares, a growth of 59.3% from the December 31st total of 57,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 256,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Global in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZN. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Global by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 15,685 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Horizon Global by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Horizon Global by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 490,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 11,231 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Global by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,083,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 48,250 shares during the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $148.97 million during the quarter.
Horizon Global Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products. It operates through the following segments: Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The Horizon Americas segment sells towing and trailering-related products through retail, aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers, e-commerce, and industrial channels in North and South America.
