Horizon Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Horizon Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,936 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,722 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 12.3% of Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 75.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 200.0% in the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL stock traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.93. 70,555,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,012,072. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $179.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Apple to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.41.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

