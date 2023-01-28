Horizonte Minerals (LON:HZM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Horizonte Minerals (LON:HZM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.48) target price on the stock.

Horizonte Minerals Price Performance

LON HZM opened at GBX 135 ($1.67) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £362.36 million and a PE ratio of 18.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 132.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 111.12. Horizonte Minerals has a 12-month low of GBX 82.40 ($1.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 179.78 ($2.23).

Get Horizonte Minerals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Horizonte Minerals

In other news, insider Owen Bavinton acquired 10,000 shares of Horizonte Minerals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 140 ($1.73) per share, for a total transaction of £14,000 ($17,333.17).

About Horizonte Minerals

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel project and Serra do Tapa nickel project located in the State of Para; and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project in the eastern part of the Carajás mining district.

Recommended Stories

