Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $18.70

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.70 and traded as low as $18.01. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A shares last traded at $18.01, with a volume of 1,842 shares traded.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.14.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 1st were issued a $0.4766 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.38%.

Further Reading

