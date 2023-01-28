Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $252.40.

HII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $259.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $258.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 23.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $218.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.48. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 12 month low of $177.20 and a 12 month high of $260.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.52%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

