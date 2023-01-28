Huobi Token (HT) Market Cap Achieves $823.08 Million

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. In the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Huobi Token token can currently be purchased for $5.07 or 0.00022084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi Token has a market cap of $823.08 million and $8.39 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002863 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.16 or 0.00401349 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000120 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,468.06 or 0.28167793 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.74 or 0.00591135 BTC.
Huobi Token Profile
Huobi Token launched on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 203,980,445 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,233,844 tokens. The official website for Huobi Token is www.huobiwallet.com. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @huobiglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Huobi Token
