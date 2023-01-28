Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Decreases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,166 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,012,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687,554 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 39.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,753,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760,210 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 43.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,192,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,926 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 33,983,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $70,171,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.66. 1,919,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.80. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

