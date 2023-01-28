Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Grows Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Humana by 10.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Humana by 12.9% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Humana by 0.9% during the second quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Humana by 3.6% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Humana by 0.6% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of Humana stock traded down $17.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $481.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,387,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,919. The stock has a market cap of $60.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $514.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $505.35. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $378.91 and a 12-month high of $571.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.63. Humana had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.80 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 25.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $570.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $575.00 to $652.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $602.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total value of $5,095,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,612,919.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total value of $5,095,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,612,919.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 11,157 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.61, for a total transaction of $6,310,510.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,780.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,570 shares of company stock worth $27,938,777. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

