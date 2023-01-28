Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Has $4.07 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,757 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.4% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 248.7% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 45.7% during the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SCHV stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,835. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.27.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

