Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Reduces Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,445 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 17,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Intergy Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000.

SCZ stock remained flat at $61.36 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 724,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,710. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.00. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.12 and a 12 month high of $70.41.

