Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,600 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises about 3.2% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $9,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLOT. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $985,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 514,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,887,000 after buying an additional 43,027 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $556,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FLOT traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,126,651 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.26.

