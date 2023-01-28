Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Sells 3,680 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,173 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,680 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 22,303 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. SBB Research Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 31,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 94,948 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.16. The stock had a trading volume of 148,548,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,777,888. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.45. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $52.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.49%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Intel to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Intel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. HSBC started coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.02.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

