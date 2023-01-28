Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Takes $1.16 Million Position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the first quarter worth about $917,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,304,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,823,000. Finally, Guardian Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,593,000.
Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Price Performance
BATS JBBB traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,424 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.32.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.