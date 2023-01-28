Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Takes $203,000 Position in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco Global Water ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the first quarter worth about $15,542,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 824.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 224,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,196,000 after purchasing an additional 200,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 565,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PIO stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $35.48. 8,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,475. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 1 year low of $27.82 and a 1 year high of $39.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%.

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

