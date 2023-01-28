Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Trims Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,506,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,130,000 after purchasing an additional 723,619 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,907,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,331,000 after acquiring an additional 80,244 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,470,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,337,000 after acquiring an additional 192,277 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,246,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,011,000 after acquiring an additional 722,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,514,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,001,000 after acquiring an additional 33,293 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EFG traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.70. 947,738 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.37.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

