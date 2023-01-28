IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target Raised to C$45.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of IGM Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$54.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

IGM Financial Stock Performance

Shares of IGM Financial stock opened at C$41.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$39.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$37.43. IGM Financial has a 1 year low of C$33.45 and a 1 year high of C$46.37. The stock has a market cap of C$9.89 billion and a PE ratio of 10.98.

IGM Financial Announces Dividend

IGM Financial ( TSE:IGM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.84 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$827.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$805.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that IGM Financial will post 3.5799998 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.37%.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

