IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target Raised to C$45.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of IGM Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$54.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th.
IGM Financial Stock Performance
Shares of IGM Financial stock opened at C$41.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$39.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$37.43. IGM Financial has a 1 year low of C$33.45 and a 1 year high of C$46.37. The stock has a market cap of C$9.89 billion and a PE ratio of 10.98.
IGM Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.37%.
IGM Financial Company Profile
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.