Ilika (LON:IKA) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $51.17

Ilika plc (LON:IKA) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday. The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 51.17 ($0.63) and traded as low as GBX 49.50 ($0.61). Ilika shares last traded at GBX 52 ($0.64), with a volume of 720,690 shares trading hands.

Ilika Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 15.43, a current ratio of 15.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of £94.73 million and a PE ratio of -16.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 33.33 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 51.21.

Ilika Company Profile

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid-state batteries under the Stereax name primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, rest of Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, medical, transportation, electric vehicles, and cordless consumer electronics/ smart cities.

