Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Holdings Lifted by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,381 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Illumina in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 72.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 50.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 100.0% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Illumina from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Illumina from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Illumina from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Illumina from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.32.

ILMN stock opened at $214.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $206.30 and its 200-day moving average is $207.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.14. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.45 and a twelve month high of $371.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 88.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.63, for a total transaction of $106,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,327,016.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.63, for a total transaction of $106,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,327,016.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $179,051.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,773.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,371 shares of company stock valued at $499,481. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

