ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) Short Interest Update

ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 98.2% from the December 31st total of 172,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 181,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ImagineAR Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS IPNFF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.03. 37,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,276. ImagineAR has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04.

ImagineAR Company Profile

ImagineAR, Inc engages in the delivery of content to users through a cloud-based augmented reality platform. The company was founded by Colin Wiebe and Alen Paul Silverrstieen on October 11, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

