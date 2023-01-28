IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 415,000 shares, a drop of 69.7% from the December 31st total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 152,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other IMARA news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $39,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,231,425 shares in the company, valued at $12,117,843.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard sold 20,000 shares of IMARA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $80,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 230,000 shares in the company, valued at $929,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $39,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,231,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,117,843.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 1,271,235 shares of company stock worth $5,085,811 over the last three months. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of IMARA during the third quarter worth $64,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of IMARA during the third quarter worth $65,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMARA during the third quarter worth $91,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of IMARA by 273.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 51,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IMARA during the third quarter worth $479,000. 49.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMRA traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.09. 71,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,767. IMARA has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $5.26. The company has a market cap of $107.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.02.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter.

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. Its lead product candidate is IMR-687, an oral and once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and ß-thalassemia.

