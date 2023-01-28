Immutable X (IMX) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $390.53 Million

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. During the last seven days, Immutable X has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. Immutable X has a market capitalization of $390.53 million and $23.24 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Immutable X token can now be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00002963 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
Immutable X Token Profile
Immutable X was first traded on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/.
Buying and Selling Immutable X
