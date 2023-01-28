Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Stock Position Decreased by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd cut its stake in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,003 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 21,233 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 3.6% in the second quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 9,235 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 8.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 0.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 133,115 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 5.0% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,578 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 20.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Imperial Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$78.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.44.

Imperial Oil Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $54.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.50. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52-week low of $39.95 and a 52-week high of $58.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 28.06% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. On average, analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3226 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.15%.

Imperial Oil Profile

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

