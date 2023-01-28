Inca One Gold (CVE:IO) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.41

Inca One Gold Corp. (CVE:IO – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.41 and traded as high as C$0.42. Inca One Gold shares last traded at C$0.41, with a volume of 37,727 shares trading hands.
Inca One Gold Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.08 million and a PE ratio of -5.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.03.
Inca One Gold Company Profile
Inca One Gold Corp. operates as a Canadian-based mineral resource and mineral processing company with gold milling facilities in Peru. It develops and operates Chala One and Kori One gold-bearing mineral processing facilities. The company was formerly known as Inca One Resources Corp. and changed its name to Inca One Gold Corp.
See Also
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for Inca One Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inca One Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.