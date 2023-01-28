Incannex Healthcare Limited (NASDAQ:IXHL) Short Interest Down 24.7% in January

Incannex Healthcare Limited (NASDAQ:IXHL – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the December 31st total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Incannex Healthcare

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Incannex Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Incannex Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Incannex Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incannex Healthcare Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IXHL traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,614. Incannex Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.97.

Incannex Healthcare Company Profile

Incannex Healthcare Limited engages in the research, development, and sale of medicinal cannabinoid and psychedelic pharmaceutical products and therapies in Australia. It offers APIRx-1801, an ultrapure tetrahydrocannabinol; APIRx-1802, an ultrapure CBD; and APIRx-1803, an ultrapure cannabigerol. The company also develops IHL-42X, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for obstructive sleep apnea; Psi-GAD that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for generalized anxiety disorder; MedChew Dronabinol, which has completed Phase Ia clinical trial for nausea and vomiting in chemotherapy; CanChew Plus that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for irritable bowel syndrome; APIRx-1601, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for vitiligo; APIRx-1602 that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for psoriasis; and APIRx-1603, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for atopic dermatitis.

