IndiGG (INDI) 24-Hour Volume Hits $27,161.25

IndiGG (INDI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 28th. IndiGG has a market capitalization of $123.60 million and $27,161.25 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, IndiGG has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. One IndiGG token can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000565 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.41 or 0.00401986 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,486.17 or 0.28216490 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.56 or 0.00589721 BTC.

IndiGG’s genesis date was March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. IndiGG’s official website is indi.gg.

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG aims to make play-to-earn games accessible to the gamer communities of India.”

