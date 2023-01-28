IndiGG (INDI) Trading 3.5% Higher Over Last Week

IndiGG (INDI) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. IndiGG has a market capitalization of $123.60 million and approximately $27,621.55 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IndiGG token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000540 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, IndiGG has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About IndiGG

IndiGG was first traded on March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official website is indi.gg. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG aims to make play-to-earn games accessible to the gamer communities of India.”

