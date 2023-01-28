InFinT Acquisition Co. (NYSE:IFIN) Short Interest Down 23.1% in January

InFinT Acquisition Co. (NYSE:IFIN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the December 31st total of 1,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 47,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InFinT Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in InFinT Acquisition by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 384,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in InFinT Acquisition by 36.6% in the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 291,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 78,125 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP boosted its stake in InFinT Acquisition by 13.3% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 58,826 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in InFinT Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $961,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in InFinT Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $502,000. 71.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InFinT Acquisition Price Performance

IFIN stock remained flat at $10.45 during trading on Friday. 103,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,363. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.21. InFinT Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $10.65.

InFinT Acquisition Company Profile

InFinT Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in financial technology sections in North America, Asia, Latin America, Europe, and Israel.

