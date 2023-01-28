Insider Selling: Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Senior Officer Sells 7,360 Shares of Stock

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Rating) Senior Officer Simon Gagne sold 7,360 shares of Empire stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.00, for a total transaction of C$264,960.00.

Shares of Empire stock traded up C$0.80 on Friday, hitting C$37.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 655,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,782. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$36.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$36.62. Empire Company Limited has a 52-week low of C$33.09 and a 52-week high of C$46.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Empire’s payout ratio is 22.42%.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Empire from C$43.50 to C$42.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$42.94.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

