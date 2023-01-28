Insider Selling: Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Insider Sells $2,327,400.00 in Stock

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) insider Eric Lefebvre sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.48, for a total value of $2,327,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,652,408.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Eric Lefebvre also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 20th, Eric Lefebvre sold 10,887 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $207,941.70.

Pliant Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:PLRX opened at $34.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 0.99. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $36.64. The company has a quick ratio of 13.99, a current ratio of 13.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pliant Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PLRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 million. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,160.53% and a negative return on equity of 52.61%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 18.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 73.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 14.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLRX. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $36.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.11.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

