Insider Selling: Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Insider Sells $2,327,400.00 in Stock

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2023

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRXGet Rating) insider Eric Lefebvre sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.48, for a total value of $2,327,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,652,408.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Eric Lefebvre also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, December 20th, Eric Lefebvre sold 10,887 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $207,941.70.

Pliant Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:PLRX opened at $34.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 0.99. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $36.64. The company has a quick ratio of 13.99, a current ratio of 13.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.88.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 million. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,160.53% and a negative return on equity of 52.61%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 18.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 73.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 14.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLRX. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $36.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.11.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

