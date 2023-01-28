Insider Selling: Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) Major Shareholder Sells $161,640.00 in Stock

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) (TSE:TC) major shareholder Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $161,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,122,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,311,040.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tucows alerts:

On Wednesday, January 25th, Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep sold 1,900 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $66,576.00.

On Thursday, January 19th, Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep sold 9,600 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total value of $323,424.00.

On Friday, November 4th, Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep sold 1,252 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $51,958.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep sold 2,493 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $112,284.72.

On Friday, October 28th, Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep sold 1,100 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $49,533.00.

Tucows Price Performance

Shares of TCX stock opened at $33.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $357.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.21 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.57 and its 200 day moving average is $39.83. Tucows Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.01 and a twelve month high of $80.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tucows ( NASDAQ:TCX Get Rating ) (TSE:TC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter. Tucows had a negative return on equity of 14.33% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $78.05 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Tucows from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCX. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in shares of Tucows by 15.5% during the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 45,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Tucows during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Tucows during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Tucows during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Tucows by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

About Tucows

(Get Rating)

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fiber Internet Services, Mobile Services, and Domain Services. The Fiber Internet Services segment provides fixed high-speed Internet access services to individuals and small businesses primarily through the Ting website, and other billing solutions to small internet service providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.